Invisors Ranks No.2 on South Florida Business Journal's 2023 Best Places to Work

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida Business Journal revealed that Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, is ranked no. 2 on its 2023 Best Places to Work list in the medium company category. The list represents companies in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties that successfully go above and beyond for their employees.

Invisors is ranked no. 2 on the SFL Business Journal 2023 Best Places to Work list in the medium company category.

In a research-backed employee experience survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, Invisors employees based in South Florida were surveyed on Invisors' work environment, people practices, and other metrics. Invisors' placement is based on the responses submitted by their employees.

"We're committed to fostering a positive, fun, and inclusive culture that challenges our consultants to grow, develop and care about our clients' outcomes," shares Abe Anzardo, Partner at Invisors. "Whether it's getting out on the water, participating in the corporate run as a team, or running recruiting events at a local college or university - we love getting together to bond and connect. We believe how we show up for our community and our colleagues helps build a sense of belonging and purpose. We're proud of what we've accomplished as a team. We're grateful for this honor, and we're excited for the future as our SFL Invisors family continues to grow."

The top scoring companies were honored at an event on February 22nd and featured in a special section published by South Florida Business Journal. To learn more about our values and culture, visit Invisors' Great Place to Work Certification profile.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

SOURCE Invisors

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invisors-ranks-no2-on-south-florida-business-journals-2023-best-places-to-work-301755114.html

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


