Governor Healey to Sign Executive Order Creating the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey today announced that she will sign an Executive Order establishing the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment and appoint more than 30 Black leaders from across the state to serve on it. This Council will advise Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll on issues related to the economic prosperity and wellbeing of Massachusetts’ Black community, including education, health care, housing and workforce development. The Governor will sign the Executive Order and appoint the members at the first meeting of the Council on Monday, February 27, 2023.

“Massachusetts’ Black residents make tremendous contributions to our state, but far too often they face systemic barriers that hold them back from opportunity. Our administration is committed to bringing people together and centering equity in all that we do, and that requires ensuring that those who are most impacted by our policy have a seat at the decision-making table,” said Governor Healey. "We look forward to working closely with our Advisory Council on Black Empowerment to explore how we can best support our Black community, reduce inequities and expand opportunity for all.”

“Centuries of systemic racism in this country have fueled lasting inequities across all realms of society, but our Black community is resilient,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Governor Healey and I are committed to not only listening to leaders in the Black community about the work that needs to be done to increase opportunity, but also acting on their recommendations to create real change.”

“Systemic racism must be addressed through structural change,” said Chief Secretary April English. “The creation of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment and the appointments of proven leaders in the Black community are critical steps toward advancing our administration’s equity goals and making the progress necessary to strengthen our state and our communities.”

Member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment will include:

Co-Chair: Tanisha Sullivan, President, NAACP Boston

Co-Chair: Anthony (Tony) Richards, II, VP, Equitable Business Development, Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency

Alfred Enchill, President, Berkshire Black Economic Council

Sheena Collier, Founder/CEO, Boston While Black

Nicole Obi, President, BECMA

Trina Martin, Vice President of Community Engagement & External Affairs, Boston Medical Center

Rep. Bud Williams, Chair, Black & Latino Caucus

Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council

Rev. Willie Bodrick II, Senior Pastor, Historic Twelfth Baptist Church

Pamela Everhart , Senior Vice President, Head of Regional Public Affairs & Community Relations, Fidelity

Beth Chandler, President/CEO, YW Boston

Sharra Gaston, Co-Founder/Co-Executive Director, Boston HBCU Alumni Network, Inc.; Deputy Chief Equity & Strategy Officer, Boston Public Schools

Pratt Wiley, President/CEO, The Partnership, Inc.

Denise Jordan, Executive Director, Springfield Housing Authority

Makeeba McCreary, President, New Commonwealth Racial Equity & Social Justice Fund

Filaine Julce-Deronnette, Vice President, Health Systems 1199 SEIU

Che Anderson, Vice Chancellor for City & Community Relations of UMass Medical School

Karilyn Crockett, Professor of Urban History, Public Policy & Planning, MIT

Dr. Aisha Miller, Vice President, Related Beal

Isa Woldeguiorguis, Executive Director, Center for Hope and Healing, Lowell

Jha D Amazi, Principal, MASS Design Group

Fred Taylor, Business Agent, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Worcester

Dr. Moses Dixon, President/CEO, Central MA Agency on Aging, Inc.

Sophia Hall, Deputy Litigation Director, LCL

Dr. Thea James, MD, Vice President of Mission, Associate CMO BMC, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine

Rev. Clyde Talley, Senior Pastor, Belmont AME Zion Church Worcester

Marcelina Pina-Christian, Executive Director, New Bedford Human Relations Commission

Monalisa Smith, Executive Director, Mothers for Justice & Equity

John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment, City of Boston

Shanique Spalding, Executive Director, MA Voter Roundtable

Rev. Dr. Gregory G. Groover, President, Black Ministerial Alliance

Deborah Enos, Senior Leader & Advisor on Healthcare

Bithiah Carter, President, New England Blacks in Philanthropy

