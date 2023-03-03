ISSIP Kicks Off Ambassador Panel Discussion Series with First Focus on 'Digital Twins' Topic
Series Will Present Brief Technology 'Deep Dives' Led by Thought Leaders, Distinguished Technologists Driving Service InnovationSANTA CLARA, , CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 10, 2023 at 15:00 GMT, the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP) will kick off a new Ambassador Panel Series of Discussions.
ISSIP appoints 'Ambassadors' to liaise with peer member associations and other industry or academic institutions, foundations, governments and non-profits aligned to ISSIP's service innovation mission and of interest to the individual member/Ambassador. Currently ISSIP has more than fifty (50) such volunteer Ambassadors collaborating with dozens of peer entities.
In the Fall of 2022, new Ambassadors Lead for ISSIP, Christine Ouyang, Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor of IBM, facilitated a goal-setting workshop among ISSIP Ambassadors for 2023. Launching an ISSIP-hosted online series of 'deep-dive' explorations on topics and technologies of interest to the individual Ambassadors was uppermost among the priorities identified.
The first such panel will be hosted March 10, 2023 at 15:00 GMT (or 7am US Pacific) on the hot topic of Digital Twins:
Panelists
Shaun West: Professor of Product-Service System Innovation at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (and ISSIP Ambassador to the Data Innovation Alliance in Switzerland), and
Antonio Padovano: Assistant Professor at University of Calabria (and ISSIP Ambassador to the International Conference on Smart Manufacturing)
Each will each share their perspective on digital twins and a sampling of use cases to support their position, followed by discussion and interaction with participants via chat.
TIME: 15:00 GMT.
DURATION: 45 min to 1 hr.
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, service innovation to benefit people, business, and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 40 countries and is recognized for the value of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations with other organizations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
