To His Excellency Mr. Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia

AZERBAIJAN, February 24 - 24 February 2023, 11:05

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia - Independence Day.

Friendship and cooperative relationship bind Azerbaijan and Estonia together. I believe development of our relations based on good traditions, expansion of cooperation will continue to serve interests of our countries and peoples from now on.

On this holiday, I wish You robust health, success in your activities, and the people of Estonia everlasting peace and welfare.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2023

