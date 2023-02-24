To His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait

Your Highness,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, all your people on the occasion of February 25 - the national holiday of the State of Kuwait, and extend my most sincere wishes.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to friendly relations and cooperation with Kuwait based on strong Islamic solidarity. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Kuwait ties and fully benefit from our cooperation of mutual interest at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Kuwait everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2023