Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,165 in the last 365 days.

To His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait

AZERBAIJAN, February 24 - 24 February 2023, 15:05

Your Highness,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, all your people on the occasion of February 25 - the national holiday of the State of Kuwait, and extend my most sincere wishes.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to friendly relations and cooperation with Kuwait based on strong Islamic solidarity. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Kuwait ties and fully benefit from our cooperation of mutual interest at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Kuwait everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2023

You just read:

To His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more