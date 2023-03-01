William Dingwall's Debut Book "What Happened When I Was Asleep" Available Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the curious souls who always wonder about the secrets of the universe, there is some exciting news.
William Dingwall's book, "What Happened When I Was Asleep," is finally out and available for purchase. Dingwall's debut book takes readers on a journey of enlightenment, exploring the truth about the universe and revealing the inner workings of things we may not even know exist.
As members of the human race, we're all interconnected in some way or the other, and we all deserve to know what's going on in the world around us. There are things happening beyond our understanding, and this book aims to shed light on them, on the unspeakable horrors that occur behind closed doors, with a particular focus on satanic ritual ceremonies, adrenochrome production, and body parts.
In the dedication of the book, Dingwall pays tribute to the unknown children and mothers whose lives were sacrificed for these heinous acts. The dedication sets the tone for the rest of the book, which is a disturbing and eye-opening read.
Dingwall's book is not for the faint of heart, but for those who are brave enough to delve into the dark underbelly of our world, "What Happened When I Was Asleep" is a must-read. With meticulous research and compelling storytelling, the book promises to be an unforgettable reading experience.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
William Dingwall starts his writing debut with an eye-opening book that intends to make its audience aware of the truth.
Dingwall found his inspiration for writing the book through an online forum that discusses current affairs. The discussions inspired Dingwall to write a book that aims to create awareness of the secrets of our universe.
Dingwall currently resides in Stirling and enjoys the simple things in life; gardening, cooking, and DIY. What Happened When I Was Asleep is his first book, now available on Amazon.
Freddy Thomas
