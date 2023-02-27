Genereso joins the Esri Partner Network
This will allow our clients to enhance the understanding, insight, decision-making, and prediction of prospective areas via the use of location intelligence”GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genereso is excited to announce a new partnership with Esri, the global leader in location intelligence. Location intelligence is essential to mining business decisions because it allows users to store, visualize, analyze and gain insights into real-time and big geospatial data.
— Diego Villagómez (CEO Genereso)
The geospatial information currently shown on our platform by means of web map apps is already seamlessly integrated with Esri ArcGIS technology. Still, this upcoming collaboration will allow Genereso to further develop new powerful analysis tools to improve the search for the most prospective mining areas in Latin America. Genereso’s clients will therefore gain actionable insights when it comes to the prospection and exploration of the natural resources needed for today’s energy transition and digital transformation.
Diego Villagómez (CEO Genereso): “We are convinced that our comprehensive geospatial dataset along with Esri’s toolsets will leverage the power of spatial analysis and data science in mining exploration. We want to drive digital transformation in the mining sector using GIS-powered location technology and cloud-based solutions. As the clean energy transition augments the need for materials, the mining sector is still not prepared to keep up with the demand. The only way for the mining sector to meet the demand and global climate goals is through the use of innovative technologies that will speed up metal discoveries. We are convinced that public and private partners in the mining sector, whether global or local stand to gain from this collaboration between Esri and Genereso”.
