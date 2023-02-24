Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,160 in the last 365 days.

Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Insperity, Inc. NSP, a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 24, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity's mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2022 revenues of $5.9 billion and more than 90 locations throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005013/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more