RF Technologies Names David Ledesma as Chief Financial Officer

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RF Technologies (RFT) welcomes David Ledesma as Chief Financial Officer, effective in early 2023 (https://www.rft.com/about-radio-frequency-technologies/).

Founder and CEO Glen Jonas said, "RFT is pleased to announce the addition of David Ladesma as CFO. Adding him to the team is welcomed and he brings with him a diverse and extensively experienced international financial background."

As CFO, Ledesma will lead RF Technologies' finance organization and financial activities including accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, relations, internal audits, and treasury. He will be based out of RFT's Brookfield headquarters.

Ledesma said, "I join RFT with the foundation and experience to head the financial goals of the company. I have a solid track record of delivering and have an action plan to achieve profitable growth for RFT's hospital, hospitality, and senior living solutions. I am thrilled about the opportunities that are ahead of us and plan to make the most of them by focusing and committing to the performance and execution of the business."

Before joining RFT, Ledesma spent five years with dormakaba Americas as Senior VP of Finance and spent 11 years as the VP of Finance for Regal Beloit. His experience spans 20 years across varied business markets with roles across North, South, and Central America, and Europe. He is accomplished in strong financial controls that focus on efficiencies while moving the business forward.

For questions or inquiries, please contact the RFT marketing department at marcomm@rft.com.

About RF Technologies:

RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 11,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduce their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT® nurse call, fall detection, and wander management, SAFE PLACE® patient, staff, and asset protection, HELP ALERT® staff duress, and SENSATEC® fall management products.

Grant Zwicke, RF Technologies, 262-373-7895, marcomm@rft.com

