Recover Red Introduces Product Line for Medical Grade Red Light Therapy at Home

Adding red light therapy to daily routine can increase overall health and improve the way people look and feelPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recover Red, a leader in the red light therapy industry, has introduced a new product line designed to offer precise treatment controls with the ability to achieve maximum medical-grade doses. These full-body treatments stimulate the trillions of cells within the body, resulting in faster healing times and increased cellular energy production.
The new product line features an onboard digital control panel and a handheld remote, which allows users to individually set the level of R+ | NIR+ light intensity in 5% increments, control pulse frequency levels from 1Hz to 20Hz, and set treatment times from 1-30 minutes per session. The advanced technology used in Recover Red's new product helps the body produce a type of energy called ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which is a molecule that helps cells produce energy and is essential for the proper functioning of many biological processes. It can promote the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that helps regulate circulation, lowers inflammation and improves the oxygen-carrying capacity of a person’s blood.
Recover Red's new product line is perfect for those who want to experience the benefits of red light therapy in the comfort of their own home. The product line is designed with ease of use in mind, is suitable for people of all ages and ensures a comfortable and effective therapy session.
The benefits of red light therapy are well documented, and Recover Red's new product line is designed to provide users with a range of benefits, including improved skin health, reduced pain and inflammation, and enhanced energy and physical performance. The clinical-grade treatments offered by Recover Red allow users to be confident in the quality of the therapy they receive.
Recover Red owner Don Pytel stated, “We are passionate about our mission to enhance the lives of others. We believe in the power of true, full-body red light therapy and are proud to bring its benefits to as many people as possible.”
To learn more about red light therapy, visit recoverred.com. Be sure to follow the company on Facebook for amazing red light therapy facts and articles.
