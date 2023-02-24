Submit Release
Glorium Technologies Expands Its Presence in the EU Market

Glorium Technologies, a full-cycle software development company, opens offices in Paphos, Cyprus, and Krakow, Poland.

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glorium Technologies, a full-cycle software development company, opens offices in Paphos, Cyprus, and Krakow, Poland.
This step will allow the provider to get additional Europe-based clients and create new jobs for local tech experts. The initial plan for this expansion is to hire a tem of highly-skilled professionals and offer more solutions for healthcare, real estate, and other industries in the EU.
The company also successfully implements a relocation program for the existing team members to Cyprus and Poland.

"We are incredibly pleased to announce our company's entry into the Cyprus and Polish markets. We designed our new offices to become our European hubs for business operations – from ensuring project compliance for EU-based clients to management and execution of delivery services for projects worldwide. Regarding hiring, we focus on middle+ level experts, willing to work on significant projects, designed to make a difference in the world. The favorable conditions that Cyprus offers to international companies are a big plus for us and facilitate the faster growth of our competencies”, Andrei Kasyanau, CEO and Co-founder of Glorium Technologies, comments.

About Glorium
Glorium Technologies is a full-cycle custom software development company that has delivered 100+ products to its clients. The headquarters is located in the US. Since its establishment in 2010, the Company has been helping startups grow by offering top-notch technology designs. Its centers have mastered Business Intelligence, AR/VR, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and many other top tech trends.

Glorium Technologies’ achievements are recognized by the international IT community and awarded by the Inc. 5000, Clutch, GoodFirms, AppFutura, Wadline, etc.

