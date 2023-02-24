SureWerx executes Executive Leadership Changes as it looks to the future

Company is poised for continued business and brand development with newly appointed leadership

SureWerx, a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions, announced today a series of Executive Leadership changes.

The following three changes are all taking place, effective immediately:

Brett Gagnon will be taking over the global role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) from Mike Flood who will be retiring at the end of June this year. Brett will report directly to CEO Chris Baby.

Rishi Sharma will be taking over the global role of VP Mergers & Acquisitions (VP M&A) from Bill Jeffery who also will be retiring at the end of June of this year. Rishi will report directly to CEO Chris Baby.

Anna-Mara Parente will be taking on the newly created global role Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) after most serving as VP HR for over a decade. Anna-Maria will report directly to CEO Chris Baby.

"As our company continues to undergo significant growth and transformation, I am thrilled to have the caliber of Executive talent that Brett, Rishi and Anna-Maria bring to SureWerx," said Chris Baby, CEO, SureWerx. "All three individuals bring a level of Executive strategic depth and experience to that we will absolutely need to continue to build out a global platform enabling innovative safety and productivity solutions for people around the world."

"I would also like to take the opportunity to thank both Bill and Mike for their dedication and loyalty to SureWerx and the tremendous growth and strategic contributions they made to our business," commented Baby. "We wish them both wonderful and extremely well-deserved retirements with their families!"

For more information about SureWerx, please visit http://surewerx.com.

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Chicago, Illinois, SureWerx is a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions. SureWerx markets its safety products under multiple brands including Jackson Safety®, Sellstrom®, Pioneer®, PeakWorks®, ADA Solutions®, Due North®, K1 Series®, Avenger, Nautilus®, MEGAComfort, NEOS®, and Oberon. SureWerx markets its tool solutions under the JET®, Strongarm®, AFF®, STARTECH® and ITC® brands.

SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its distributor network servicing diverse end markets including infrastructure and utilities, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and warehousing. For more information visit www.surewerx.com.

