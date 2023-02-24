Submit Release
LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell LYB today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.19 per share, to be paid March 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 6, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of March 3, 2023.

About LyondellBasell

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions reduction. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.  

 

