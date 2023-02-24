South Africa Manganese Mining Industry Report 2023: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competitive Analysis, Outlook, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Mining of Manganese in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the mining of manganese in South Africa includes information on the size and state of the industry, notable players, volumes produced and exported, employment, technology and environmental and other influencing factors. There are profiles of 12 companies including Assmang, Afrimat, Hotazel, Tshipi e Ntle, Kalagadi and Mokala.

The Mining of Manganese in South Africa

The South African manganese mining industry has grown output, exports and employment in the last few years. The country was the world's largest producer of manganese ore, had the largest reserves and was the largest exporter in US dollar terms in 2021.

The consumption of manganese in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for battery electric vehicles is increasing. The industry faces challenges such as poor economic growth, high input costs and inadequate rail and port capacity for exports. Cost pressures are largely driven by above-inflation electricity, water, diesel, logistics and labour cost increases.

State of the Industry

South Africa's largest manganese mines have long lives and demand is on the rise. Some producers will be forced to switch to underground mining as shallow reserves get depleted and they might not have the financial resources to do that. This may lead to merger and acquisition activity in the sector. Adequate land-based transport infrastructure and port facilities are critical to the success and growth of the manganese mining industry.

Growth Opportunities

The consumption of manganese in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for battery electric vehicles is expected to surge due to rising production of these vehicles. Demand for manganese products used in batteries could increase ninefold by 2030 due to rising electric vehicle production and to higher amounts of manganese used per battery. South Africa's manganese ore production grow to account for about 50% of the world's additional manganese ore output over the next decade.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Rail and Port Issues

6.3. Input Costs

6.4. Labour

6.5. Environmental Issues

6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Company Profiles

Afrimat Iron Ore (Pty) Ltd

Aquila Steel ( S Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Assmang (Pty) Ltd

DVD Quality Mining (Pty) Ltd

Emang Mmogo Mining Resources (Pty) Ltd

Hotazel Manganese Mines (Pty) Ltd

Kalagadi Manganese (Pty) Ltd

Kudumane Manganese Resources (Pty) Ltd

Mokala Manganese (Pty) Ltd

Sitatunga Resources (Pty) Ltd

Tshipi e Ntle Manganese Mining (Pty) Ltd

United Manganese of Kalahari (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n28trq-mining?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets