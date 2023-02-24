Collect, leading international fair for contemporary craft and design, returns to Somerset House from 3 to 5 March 2023

Terracotta sculpture by Bisila Noha represented by Thrown Gallery (Left) and ceramic sculpture earthenware by Noa Chernichovsky represented by Charles Burnand Gallery (right), sit atop Eland Console by Sandy Buchanan, Flow Gallery, presented at Collect 2023 Book of Butterflies by Su Blackwell presented at Collect 2023 by Long & Ryle (Photo: Beth Evans, styling Laura Fulmine) Glass sculpture by Antony Amoako-Attah, presented at Collect 2023 by Bullseye Projects (Photo: Beth Evans, styling Laura Fulmine)

Produced by the Crafts Council, Collect brings together 40 galleries, presenting works by 400 international living artists made over the past five years.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking its 19th edition, Collect – the leading authority on collectable contemporary craft and design, brought to you by the Crafts Council – returns to Somerset House as a hybrid fair taking place from 3 to 5 March, 2023.

At a time when contemporary craft has never been more sought after, Collect is an exceptional opportunity to acquire new, museum-quality work from living artists internationally. A line-up of close to 40 specialist galleries from across the globe, representing over 400 artist makers at the top of their game, have been selected by an expert advisory panel.

With its historic and beautiful Grade I listed architecture, Somerset House provides the stunning backdrop for displaying contemporary craft in a fully immersive interiors setting.

Complementing the physical fair in London, which attracted over 9,100 visitors in 2022, all works will additionally be available to view and purchase online via Artsy.net from 1 to 12 March 2023. Artsy.net cites Collect as one of its most successful virtual fairs.

Collectors, interior designers, art advisors and enthusiasts, will be vying with arts institutions, such as the Victoria & Albert Museum, to buy and commission contemporary craft across disciplines and materials. These include ceramics, glass, lacquer, furniture, art jewellery, metalwork, textile and fibre, wood and paper, and pieces embracing non-traditional materials such as resin and plastics - as well as reused, repurposed, recycled materials.

Collect focuses on exclusivity, reputation, rich narrative and thoughtful curation - seeking variety and diversity in its content and vision. The fair provides an unparalleled opportunity for collectors of all generations to purchase pieces made in the last five years, and which are often created especially for the fair.

Alongside international galleries, Collect Open, the fair’s platform for pioneering and thought-provoking craft installations by individual artists and collectives, returns with 14 exciting projects by artists hailing from the USA, Poland, and from all over the UK including Northern Ireland.

“For the past 19 years, Collect has reinforced its pivotal position as the authority for contemporary craft and design. The increasingly diverse range of galleries and artistic voices featured at this year’s fair will make the show richer in content and discovery than ever before.” Isobel Dennis, Collect fair director.

The Collect 2023 talks programme will see five main talks bring together international voices to celebrate craft, explore contemporary issues and inspire audiences. Each discussion will take place in the Collect Talks Theatre in Somerset House located on the lower ground floor. These talks are free to attend with a ticket for that day and can be live-streamed with an online-only ticket for £8.50.

Tickets for Collect are available to purchase at www.somersethouse.org.uk/whats-on/collect-2023

2023 Collect exhibitors:

- 155a Gallery (England)

- 1882 Ltd. (England)

- 50 Golborne (England)

- Adoráble ART+DESIGN (Netherlands)

- BR Gallery (China)

- Bullseye Projects (USA)

- Candida Stevens Gallery (England)

- Cavaliero Finn (England)

- Charles Burnand Gallery (England)

- Craft Scotland (Scotland)

- Cube Gallery (England)

- Cynthia Corbett Gallery (England)

- Design & Crafts Council Ireland (Ireland)

- Flow Gallery (England)

- FIVE (England)

- Galerie REVEL (France)

- Gallery Sklo (S. Korea)

- Goldsmiths’ Fair (England)

- Icheon Ceramic by Han Collection (S. Korea)

- International Festival of Glass (UK wide)

- Jaggedart (England)

- Joanna Bird Contemporary Collections (England)

- Lloyd Choi Gallery (S. Korea)

- London Glassblowing Gallery (England)

- Long & Ryle (England)

- maison parisienne (France)

- Marzee (Netherlands)

- North Lands Creative (Scotland)

- Objekti (England)

- Pik’d (Lebanon)

- Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (England)

- Ruup & Form (England)

- Siat Gallery (S. Korea)

- SEEDS (England)

- The Gallery by SOIL (Hong Kong)

- The New Craftsmen (England)

- Thrown (England)

- Traver Gallery (USA)

Collect Open:

- Anna Bera (Poland; wood/glass)

- Belinda Coyne (UK; vitreous enamel/Steel

- Bridget Bailey (UK; textiles/natural materials)

- Epona Smith (UK; silver)

- Greg Kent (UK; wood)

- Helen Pailing (UK; glass)

- Louise Frances Smith (UK; seaweed bioplastic)

- Michèle Oberdieck (UK; glass)

- Olga Prinku (UK; textiles/natural materials)

- Patricia Millar (Northern Ireland; ceramics)

- Sarah Brown (UK; glass)

- Sarah Villeneau (UK; ceramics)

- Theo Brooks (USA; glass)

- Zena Holloway (UK; textiles/natural materials)

Wednesday 1 March, 2023

Media Preview 13.00 - 14.00 (invitation only)

Exclusive Preview 14.00 – 18.00 (invitation only)

Collectors’ Preview 18.00 - 21.00 (invitation only)

Live on Artsy.net exclusively for media and VIPs

Thursday 2 March, 2023

Private View Day 11.00 – 18.00 (invitation only and ticket available to purchase); £60.00

Private View Evening 18.00 – 21.00 (invitation only and ticket available to purchase); £38.00

PUBLIC OPENING - Friday 3 - Sunday 5 March 2023

Open 11.00-18.00 (pre-booked tickets available)

Live on Artsy.net for all until (12 March)

General Admission: £25.00

Concession*: £20.00 (*Concession ticket holders must present valid ID or upgrade to General admission ticket on the day)

Location: Somerset House, Strand, London, WC2R 1LA