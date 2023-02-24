AesirX launches secure WEB3 ID for WordPress & Joomla users & site owners

AesirX, industry-leading tech company, announce pre-registration is open for its revolutionary & unique privacy-1st enterprise-ready WEB3 ID security solution

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AesirX WEB3 ID offers a unique way to protect users from various online security problems such as data breaches and identity theft, privacy concerns, and non-compliant 3rd-party data collection. As of today, users can pre-register their ID and use the demo accounts to find out how they can become protected on the internet.

The solution is a combined suite of easy-to-use Single Sign On (SSO) and Analytics tools that provide users with more control and access to the internet while protecting consumer data and decentralizing consent to the user.

It utilizes Concordium's advanced zero Knowledge (zK) technology and Web3 Wallets for maximum security and a more straightforward, private, and faster login experience on any platform.

Concordium's technology has even been proven secure through various methods, including third-party audits and academic research. One notable study, Balancing Privacy and Accountability in Blockchain Identity Management, was conducted independently to analyze the security and privacy properties of the Concordium identity layer.

AesirX WEB3 ID addresses three significant security issues. Firstly, passwords, emails, usernames, and other personal data are often stored in centralized systems that are vulnerable to hackers. Secondly, people struggle to remember multiple passwords and end up using the same one repeatedly, which can make them vulnerable to attacks. Thirdly, logging in via social media accounts like Facebook can lead to all accounts being compromised if one account is hacked.

Using AesirX WEB3 ID, the normal website or platform login is replaced with a decentralized identity solution, which verifies the user's identity with a 'key' rather than an email or username. This means there's no need for passwords once the system is set up, and security and privacy are maximized.

"We are proud to offer our users the highest level of security and privacy available," said Ronni K Gothard Christiansen, Creator of AesirX. "Our revolutionary WEB3 ID combines the best of Web2 and Web3 technologies that put users in control of their data and gives them secure access to the entire internet in a groundbreaking, unique, and unparalleled fashion."

AesirX WEB3 ID offers five NFT tiers, ranging from Community to Enterprise, providing decentralized consent and anonymized browsing for everyone. Users get their unique WEB3 ID when they purchase an NFT and unlock all associated benefits.

Users can register their unique Username ID, which is now open to those wanting to secure their preferred ID first. Early adopters also get access to exclusive benefits and rewards including premier access to new features and other incentives like the share2earn and affiliate2earn.

Testnet testing starts March 5th, Mainnet testing March 15th, and WEB3 ID NFT minting is open March 24th.

More Benefits for Different Audiences

The solution integrates with all AesirX solutions that are privacy-first and GDPR compliant (including other regional data protection laws) - using 1st-party data respectfully to regain control of data privacy.

Developers, site owners, and agencies can benefit from AesirX WEB3 ID with Single Sign On (zero Knowledge ID) and privacy-first Analytics to reduce the risk of brute force attacks and resolve security and privacy issues on WordPress or Joomla!.

AesirX is also offering $AESIRX tokens to be sold in Seed Round (Q1 2023), Private Round (Q2 2023), and Public Round (Q3 2023), reaching out to more audiences than traditional blockchain projects: WordPress & Joomla! community developers, WordPress & Joomla! agencies, blockchain investors, and supporters of privacy-first decentralized technology.

About AesirX

AesirX is developing the world's leading privacy-focused and value-driven digital marketing solutions.

Built on the core principles of Open Source and decentralization, AesirX’s goal is to make a revolutionary new digital marketing stack that puts integrity first, respects customer privacy, and keeps data safe. Launching 20 Solutions in 2 years, AesirX allows users to take back control of their data privacy.

With the pre-registration of AesirX WEB3 ID user ID, users across the world can soon enjoy a secure, decentralized, and compliant online experience.

Go to web3id.aesirx.io for more information.

