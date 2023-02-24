Passenger Aircraft Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the passenger aircraft market. As per TBRC’s passenger aircraft market forecast, the global passenger aircrafts market size is expected to grow to $103.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The increase in global tourism is expected to fuel the growth of the passenger aircraft market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest passenger aircraft market share. Major players in the passenger aircraft market include The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Embraer SA, Bombardier, Textron, Dassault Aviation, Piaggio Aero Industries, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd..

Trending Passenger Aircraft Market Trend

The integration of blockchain technology into the aerospace sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the passenger aircraft market. Aerospace companies of all sizes and types understand that blockchain networks can enhance their activities and exchange information securely across multiple realms and touchpoints, from the airline ticket counter to the flight line. For instance, in February 2020, SITA, a Switzerland-based company that provides IT and telecommunication services to the air transport industry, launched a blockchain consortium to support the aviation industry in tracking aircraft components. The new consortium will be responsible for the servicing, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft components. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), a USA-based professional services firm, reports that the use of blockchain could raise revenue in the aviation industry by as much as 4%, or US$ 40 billion, thus reducing MRO costs by about 5% or US$ 3.5 billion globally.

Passenger Aircraft Market Segments

• By Type: Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft, Regional Jets, Business Jets

• By Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft

• By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft

• By Carrier Type: Full-Service Carrier, Low-Cost Carrier

• By Geography: The global passenger aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A passenger aircraft is a type of commercial aircraft used to transport people from one place to another. The passenger aircraft include components such as a wing system, tail surfaces, movable surfaces, and a power plant. Passenger aircraft are mostly operated by airlines.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

