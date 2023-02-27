Veyond Metaverse and Premier Link Co. Partner to Bring Innovative Healthcare Solutions to Myanmar and Southeast Asia
Veyond Metaverse and Premier Link Co. Partner to Bring Innovative Healthcare Solutions to Myanmar and Southeast Asia Starting in AprilSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse and Premier Link Co. have formed a partnership to introduce innovative healthcare solutions in Myanmar and Southeast Asia. The healthcare industry in the region faces significant challenges, including a shortage of healthcare personnel and limited access to high-quality medical care, particularly in remote areas. The partnership aims to provide both short-term and long-term solutions to improve healthcare services and quality in the region.
The partnership will introduce virtual and augmented reality training for healthcare professionals, immersive experiences for patients, and virtual telemedicine services. Veyond Metaverse brings its expertise in immersive communication, while Premier Link offers healthcare industry knowledge. The goal is to connect skilled experts with inexperienced staff to ensure high-quality care and improve access to medical services.
Veyond Metaverse's flagship product, Veyond Connect, will be used to train and educate high-quality medical professionals for long-term and sustainable success. The platform will also be used to build virtual hospitals and clinics throughout remote regions to interface and care for patients who have difficulty accessing high-quality medical care.
The MOU highlights both companies' commitment to improving healthcare services in Myanmar and Southeast Asia and their belief in the power of technology to make a positive difference. "We are proud to partner with Premier Link Co. to provide innovative and accessible healthcare solutions in Myanmar and Southeast Asia," said Adam Choe, Dr. Thierry Flam and Dr. Joon Chung, Co-Founders of Veyond Metaverse. "We believe that our partnership can make a real impact on the lives of those in need, and we are committed to using our expertise to help improve healthcare services and quality in the region."
Raymond Thein, Director of Premier Link Co., added, "Our goal is to bring innovative solutions to the healthcare sector in Myanmar and beyond, to improve access to quality healthcare services for all. We are proud to partner with Veyond Metaverse to make a difference in the lives of the people of Myanmar and Southeast Asia."
About Veyond Metaverse: Veyond Metaverse is a leading provider of real-time 3D communication experiences, connecting people around the world through its cutting-edge immersive communication technology. Its flagship product, Veyond Connect, offers telemedicine, medical education, and training solutions.
About Premier Link Co.: Premier Link Co. is a top healthcare company based in Myanmar, committed to improving access to quality healthcare for all. The company collaborates with local organizations and international partners to bring innovative solutions to the healthcare sector in Myanmar and beyond.
