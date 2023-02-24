World’s Tallest Digital Ukrainian Flag Lights-Up South Florida Skyline at Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

World’s Tallest Digital Ukrainian Flag & Freedom Message Light-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

One-Year Observance of War

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World’s Tallest Digital Ukraine Flag and the World’s Most-Enormous Electronic Message of Freedom are lighting-up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

Click Here for B-Roll Feed

The massive images signal American solidarity with the people of Ukraine on the one-year observance of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The 700-foot-tall, futuristic Paramount Miami superstructure features the world’s most technologically advanced animation lighting system.

Digital Descriptions

Starting at 4:30 a.m. through sunrise and again from sunset until midnight, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s Skydeck Crown illuminates with a 300-foot-wide by 700-foot-tall wafting image of Ukraine’s bright bold blue and golden yellow horizontal striped flag.

Through Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 60-story center column, appears scrolling images of flags representing 132 countries – signifying the global impact of the war that is now entering its second year.

Following the flurry of flags from six continents, the light emitting diodes in the building’s center column then transition into the Ukrainian word, свобода” (pronounced: Svoboda). The English translation is, “Freedom.”

The Freedom words and other vertical glowing images measure more than two and a half football fields high – if stacked vertically.

“This is a mammoth moving L.E.D. mosaic of national colors from around the world -- beckoning global solidarity with the embattled people of Ukraine in their war against Russian invaders,” explains Paramount Miami Worldcenter developer, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of Royal Palm Companies.

Color Kinetics Lighting System

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is built with 5-miles of wires, connected to 13,400 L.E.D.’s embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The building’s Color Kinetics lighting system can create a combination of 16.7-million colors.

It took a team of 12 technicians a total of three-years to install the one-of-a-kind Paramount Miami Worldcenter lighting system – at a cost of $3-million.

The average electric utility bill for a nightly tower lighting is $34.00

Lighting Schedule | Eastern Time

Friday, February 24, 2023

04h00 a.m. - 06h30 a.m. & 18h00 – 24h00 (Eastern Time)

Duration: 5-Minutes | Top & Bottom of Every Hour

About Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The ultra-futuristic Paramount Tower is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.

Beacon of Freedom

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter Ukrainian Freedom Tower Lighting is a shining beacon of American and international solidarity with the people of this war-torn European nation,” says Kodsi.

“It is our hope that the lights of our skyscraper will serve as inspirational support to millions of Ukrainians; letting them know they are not alone in their battle against tyranny and oppression.”

Ukrainians Living in the U.S. & Florida

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019, it was estimated that approximately 1.1 -million people of Ukrainian decent resided in the United States.

In Florida, some sources speculate the heaviest concentrations of Ukrainian-Americans and new immigrants are found in Broward, Dade and Palm Beach counties, especially in the Aventura and Sunny Isles communities.

There are clusters of Ukrainians living in many parts of central, northern and southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area. The exact number of people from Ukraine living in Florida is unknown.

Ukrainian Flag

The flag of Ukraine is a simple bi-colored light blue and yellow banner, that was officially adopted on January 28, 1992.

The flag is a symbol of the land, the Sovereignty of the country, and the hope of the nation. Hence, it is celebrated every August 23rd as a reminder of the resilience of Ukrainians in the struggle for independence.

Blue is symbolic of the calming skies above. Yellow is the color of its vast wheat fields and the feeling of joy.

Lighting System Creator

The lighting system was designed and engineered by LED Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Fla.

The company’s CEO, Gavin Cooper, has created lighting systems for some of the world’s best-known landmarks, including the Empire State Building.

Best Camera Shots

It is recommended that TV News crews and print photographers consider setting-up tripods and live vans in the empty lots located along NE 8th Street between N. Miami Avenue and NW 1 st Avenue in downtown Miami.

The best images of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter can be captured from its westside opposed to the eastside along Biscayne Blvd.

The closer the camera is to the building; the more-pixelated the images.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is located at 851 NE First Avenue, Miami, Florida 33132

##

Tallest Digital Ukraine Flag Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper