Greg Grant Shares a Story of Adventure and Kindness Through His Books ‘My Donkey’
EINPresswire.com/ -- We improve this planet by aiding those in need and one will truly find his life’s greatest adventure by helping others. It is for this reason that Greg Grant wrote the book ‘My Donkey’. The book is about a lone guy and his donkey. They go from farm to farm helping out farmers to find lost animals, which they did. Sam the donkey and Greg the helpful one went to a call by this farmer Thomas to find his lost sheep. And in Greg's discovery, he found more. It turned out Thomas's wife and son went missing on a hill on the farm called Disappearing Hill. So the adventure starts.
When asked about his inspiration in writing the book and his message to his readers, Greg answers, “My inspiration in writing is to get the word out there that people with disabilities has the same feeling as the able body person - we just show our feelings differently. Writing will help you cope with all the worries that you are fronting.”
About the Author:
Greg Grant has been writing poetry and short stories since he was 16 years old. He has been living with cerebral palsy for as long as he can remember, but it does not stop him to pursue his passion in writing. In his 40’s he enjoys photography, horse riding and gardening. He got his creative inspiration from his church which he works for and the radio. His previous promotional activities include a radio interview with Logan Crawford which is available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rivMKbj3Fak) and a radio interview with Ric Bratton. If you want to know more about the author, you may visit his website at https://greggrantauthor.info/. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/My-Donkey-Gregory-Grant/dp/1959224271/.
Luna Harrington
