EU conducts conference on crime prevention in Armenia

On 22 February, the EU Delegation to Armenia conducted a conference on crime prevention.

The conference aimed to initiate a professional discussion among members of parliament, CSOs, government, law enforcement agencies, academics and lawyers from state institutions and legal professions on European/regional trends in crime prevention practices and reforms, and then to discuss opportunities for the smooth implementation of crime prevention mechanisms in Armenia.

As noted by Silja Kasmann, Deputy Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Armenia, the aim is to draw the attention of justice sector stakeholders to the effectiveness and benefits of crime prevention mechanisms and the need for a policy document (strategy) to define priorities and concrete action plans aimed at preventing crime.

The event was organised in the framework of the EU-funded Technical Assistance for Budget Support Programme ‘Support to Justice Sector Reforms in Armenia’’, in cooperation with the Council of Europe and the Armenian Ministry of Justice.

