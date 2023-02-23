‘What the propaganda is silent about’: new YouTube project to counter disinformation about the war in Ukraine

On 22 February, Zerkalo.io, Belarusian independent media, created by a part of the former TUT.BY team, Ukrainian 24 TV, in partnership with EU NEIGHBOURS east and EUvsDisinfo, launched a series of YouTube videos aimed at delivering trusted information and news about the war in Ukraine to Russian-speaking audiences in Belarus, Ukraine and other EaP countries. Videos will highlight important topics which are hushed up or deliberately distorted by Kremlin propaganda.

Topics for stories will be selected based on the current agenda, as well as on deep-rooted myths that appear in the information space, primarily in Belarus and Ukraine. The first episode called “How Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine” is already published on the YouTube channel of Zerkalo.io. This video will prove and explain that Russia does not hit “military facilities” with a “precision weapon”, but instead destroys energy infrastructure, residential buildings and other civilian objects.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the focus of the Kremlin’s disinfo efforts in EaP countries has fully shifted to this topic to justify its brutal and unprovoked war, to cover Russian war crimes and military failures, decrease support for Ukraine, and falsely blame Ukraine for the war and its negative consequences for people in other countries, discrediting the EU and NATO.

The newly-launched YouTube channel will address Russian-speaking audiences with reliable information about the war, and combat Kremlin propaganda and myths, which are actively promoted in Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and the wider EaP region.

