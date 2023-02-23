EU-Azerbaijan trade reaches highest level in 2022

Peter Michalko, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, has shared the latest trade statistics between Azerbaijan and the European Union on Twitter.
According to the diplomat, the EU became Azerbaijan’s strongest trade partner in 2022. Fifty-two per cent of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade is with the European Union. At the same time, 65.6% of Azerbaijani exports go to the EU market.
“The highest level ever!” commented Ambassador Peter Michalko.
