Eurobarometer: EU citizens remain strongly in favour of Ukraine

The latest Standard Eurobarometer survey published today, almost one year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, shows continued strong solidarity of Europeans with Ukraine.

A total of 91% of respondents agree with the provision of humanitarian support and 88% are in favour of welcoming into the EU people fleeing the war. Providing financial support to Ukraine is approved by 77%, while economic sanctions on the Russian government, companies and individuals have the support of 74% of the interviewees. Europeans also continue to be largely in favour of banning Russian state-owned media from broadcasting (67%) and of the EU financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine (65%).

Overall, a majority of European citizens (56%) remain satisfied with the European Union’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

EU citizens also overwhelmingly support the acceleration of the energy transition, notably investments in renewable energy and actions to reduce the EU’s dependency on Russian energy sources.

The ‘Winter 2022-2023 – Standard Eurobarometer’ (EB 98) was conducted through face-to-face and online interviews between 12 January and 6 February 2023. A total of 26,468 EU citizens were interviewed across the 27 Member States.

Find out more

Press release