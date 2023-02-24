How Often Should Tile Floors Be Professionally Cleaned?
How often should tile floors be professionally cleaned? JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care dives into the tile cleaning process to provide the answer.TARZANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED SATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tile floors can bring a unique style and elegance to any home and can be a great choice for flooring. But, like any other flooring, tile and grout need to be properly cleaned and maintained. This means the question must be asked - how often should tile floors be professionally cleaned? In this article, we will provide some insight into professional tile and grout cleaning: the benefits, the service, and tips for choosing a company.
In general, how often tile needs professional cleaning depends on a few different things. The type of tile to be cleaned, the size of the space, and the condition of the floor are all things that need to be considered. How often tile should be professionally steam cleaned, therefore, depends on the answers to these questions. As a baseline, it is recommended the tile floors be professionally cleaned every nine to twelve months, on average.
Again, however, this answer can fluctuate depending on the actual tile that needs to be cleaned. If we're working with ceramic tile, for example, that should be cleaned every six to nine months depending on the amount of foot traffic. However, for natural stone tile, such as marble or granite, professional floor cleaning is recommended every twelve months.
It's also important to consider, as mentioned above, that foot traffic matters. If there is a lot of traffic, more frequent cleaning might be needed. This would be typical for kitchen and bathroom tile, places that are used often and get messy.
Knowing all of this can bring perspective to the benefits professional tile and grout cleaning services have to offer. The most obvious benefit is clean tile floors. Professional tile cleaning removes dirt, dust, and everything else that builds up over time, leaving the tile not only looking clean but sanitized as well.
Professional tile cleaning helps to preserve the integrity of tile floors. Removing dirt and grime prevents the buildup of contaminants that can cause damage to the tile floors over time. This process also allows for careful examination of the tile for missing grout or damage to the tile. After a professional cleaning, repairs can easily be completed to protect the integrity of the tile and grout.
Finally, professional tile cleaning helps to reduce the risk of mold and mildew growth on your tile floors. Folks in humid climates especially need to keep an eye on this. Removing dirt, grime, and other contaminants reduces the risk of mold and mildew growth on tile floors. Consider also, that the aforementioned repairs may be performed to stop any possible mold or mildew growth before it happens. Tile and grout repair is one of the most common repairs needed to prevent or treat leaks that cause mold and mildew growth.
When it comes to professional tile cleaning, it is important to hire a trustworthy company. A reputable tile cleaning company will be licensed, bonded, and insured. They will have the knowledge and experience to properly clean and seal tile and grout floors. The company should be transparent and honest about its pricing and explain exactly how the tile and grout cleaning process works. They should also be able to provide the type of cleaning solutions they use. Keep in mind, a good tile and grout cleaning service will clean not only the tile surface but the grout lines as well.
When preparing for the professional tile cleaning service appointment, there are a few things to keep in mind.
First, ensure the area is ventilated. This is important not only to help the floor dry when the team is done but to keep the floor wet while the team is working. Typical tile and grout cleaning processes require a scrubbing machine to thoroughly remove the grime from the tile. If the floor dries too quickly, and the sludge dries back to the floor before the extraction can be completed, that defeats the purpose of the cleaning. So, ventilation is key.
Also, understand the tile. Some tile requires a sealer to protect them, like all-natural stone. Some tile however does not, and sealer can leave an unsightly film on the tile if the tile isn't meant to be sealed.
The last thing to consider is maintenance between professional cleaning. In order to truly protect the investment, the right in-between maintenance is crucial. Regular cleaning like sweeping and mopping is very important. Avoid using chemicals or products with more than a pH of 7.5 or less than a pH of 6.5. We recommend a few drops of dish soap in the mop bucket, and changing the mop water every 100 to 150 square feet.
Professional tile and grout cleaning does not come with a manual. Just as with everything else, every situation has a different solution. How often tile floors should be professionally cleaned depend entirely on the tile itself. The cleaning process and maintenance schedule also depends on this. As a general rule of thumb, consider having the tile and grout cleaned throughout the house at least once a year. If there is more traffic or use of the space, consider more frequent professional cleaning.
Professional tile and grout cleaning is one of the best professional cleaning services to invest in. It provides a variety of different benefits from simply keeping the floors clean to protecting the integrity of the tile. Is it time for the tile and grout around the house to be professionally cleaned? Give JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care a call today to take advantage of their professional tile and grout steam cleaning services.
