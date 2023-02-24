Colorado-based Solar Wave sets new industry standard for solar energy installation

Here is a 14.8KW system that Solar Wave recently completed in Arvada, CO.

Revolutionizing the Solar Industry: Solar Wave Redefines Quality and Customer Service in Colorado's Solar Energy Installation Landscape.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado - Solar Wave, a local solar energy installation company, has reimagined the solar business model by putting quality installations and exceptional customer service at the forefront of their business. Founded by Steven Weaver, Solar Wave is on a mission to reduce the cost of solar and remove the pressure that often accompanies working with commission-based sales representatives.

After working as a consultant for multiple large solar companies in the US, Steven was inspired to start Solar Wave. He found that most solar companies put too much emphasis on commission-paid sales teams, which he believes, leads to unnecessary expenses and sometimes unethical sales tactics. Changing this business model has allowed Solar Wave to not only reduce the cost to go solar but also allowed them to hyper-focus on quality installations and exceptional customer service.

Every solar installation completed by Solar Wave is designed and managed by a master electrician-led team. The company has also developed proprietary customer service software that not only streamlines the installation process but keeps clients up to date on their project status all the way until their system is live.

Solar Wave is NABCEP certified and has partnerships with the industry's leading manufacturers such as Enphase, Silfab, REC, Unirac, and many others. These partnerships allow Solar Wave to offer the best and most reliable solar energy systems on the market.

Solar Wave has completed a number of successful installations in the Denver metro area and has received outstanding reviews from satisfied customers across multiple platforms. Solar Wave's commitment to providing reliable and high-quality service has earned them a reputation as one of the top solar energy installation companies in the region.

"We are thrilled to have received such positive feedback from our clients," said Steven, "We take great pride in our work and strive to exceed our client's expectations every step of the way. It's rewarding to see that our dedication to quality and customer service is making a difference in people's lives."

Solar Wave's exceptional track record has earned them a loyal customer base and helped to establish them as a trusted and reliable partner in the renewable energy industry. As Solar Wave continues to expand its operations throughout Colorado, they remain committed to providing outstanding service to all of their clients, from initial consultation to final installation and beyond.

To see some of Solar Wave's recent installations and read reviews from satisfied customers, visit their website at https://www.thesolarwave.com