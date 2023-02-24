HDOT reminds drivers to move over for first responders

Main, News Posted on Feb 23, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), along with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), and Freeway Service Patrol (FSP) remind drivers of the Move Over Law to protect our first responders.

This past Sunday night, Feb. 19, an HPD officer was critically injured when a car veered into him and pinned him against a parked police vehicle while he was assisting at the scene of an earlier collision. HDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching any emergency vehicle with its lights on and observe the Move Over Law, which was enacted in 2012 and can be found here

“Our first responders are at great risk when responding to a crash scene, or a disabled car, they have no protection when they are outside their vehicle and standing alongside the roadway,” said Ed Sniffen, HDOT Director. “It’s critical that we watch out for them, just like they’re watching out for us.”

“Drivers should be vigilant at all times and especially when approaching a scene with emergency vehicles. Move over to the next lane whenever possible. If you can’t move over, please slow down. Let’s keep all of our first responders and tow truck drivers safe while they do their jobs,” said HPD Chief Joe Logan.

The Move Over Law applies to police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, Freeway Service Patrol employees, and tow truck drivers.

HDOT strongly supported the Move Over Law when it was passed in 2012, and has created an informational public service announcement which can be found here

