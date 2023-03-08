Rita McGrath, Leading Management Expert, Says Post-Pandemic Employment Scene is Headed Towards Extreme Change

Rita McGrath

High employee turnover means a radical disruption in employer and worker relations.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rita McGrath, leading management expert and column writer, says the post-pandemic job market will significantly shift. During the pandemic, many workers settled into a more sedentary lifestyle brought on by working from home and, in some cases, reduced hours or no work available, leaving some to feel "time rich," says McGrath. "For many, giving up their commutes, staying at home, and not having to answer to the normal routine created a sense of having far more time than normal," McGrath adds. This feeling of excess time allowed people to explore other interests and opportunities leading many to reconsider their regular course of employment and pursue other opportunities explains McGrath.

"We know from extensive research that feeling you have time leads to a willingness to consider more possibilities, be more curious, and indulge in daydreaming. Feeling you are short of time, in contrast, leads to incremental thinking and more of the same. So, feeling time rich caused a lot of people to consider alternative jobs who might otherwise never have done so," says McGrath.

During the pandemic, the issue of death and mortality also became topics of concern," says McGrath. Faced with the knowledge that a seemingly routine trip to the grocery store or a simple act of reporting for work could have fatal consequences "meant that you couldn't brush off the recognition that death might literally be right around the corner," McGrath informs. According to McGrath, many reevaluated their objectives in life because ordinary daily activities could end in a casualty.

"Contemplating our own mortality leads us to think a lot more about what we really want to do in life and also about what legacy we want to leave, further leading people to rethink how they spend their time at work," explains McGrath.

"Counterfactual" thinking, that is, "thinking about the road not taken," was another result of the pandemic, states McGrath. During the pandemic, many people suffered from second-guessing their decisions. McGrath says, "There was a lot of if only I had (or hadn't) taken a different approach, something good, or bad, wouldn't have happened." She adds that reflecting on life with regrets also contributed to record-high job-seeker numbers.

"What we know is that the people changing jobs and roles are not just looking for more money. They are looking for purpose, passion, and something that will allow them to leave a legacy, and that has huge implications for employers," McGrath concludes.

To find out more information about Rita McGrath or her column, click here: https://www.ritamcgrath.com/sparks/