Leadbird Reaches Gold Tier as a Hubspot Solutions Partner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Leadbird Technologies, Inc. (“Leadbird”) announced that it has reached the gold tier of HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.

The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It’s a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

To achieve status as a gold tier solutions partner, partners must not only sell and manage at least $3750 in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), or reach $1875 in HubSpot growth markets, which are regions where HubSpot has a lower local presence.

Over the past year, Leadbird has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers with HubSpot. Leadbird’s goal is to provide personalized service by tailoring each inbound marketing campaign to their customer’s needs. With a team of experts in digital marketing, automation software management, sales, design, and content creation, Leadbird helps customers build their brand awareness through each step of the process. Notable milestones and achievements include:

● Since 2021, Leadbird has doubled our content and sales teams to better support our inbound marketing growth, specifically HubSpot clients.

● Leadbird’s home-grown B2B lead generation platform has grown by 200% which produces new leads from LinkedIn and now has direct integration into HubSpot.

● In 2023, Leadbird intends to reach HubSpot’s platinum tier in the Solutions Partner Program.

Jordan Benjamin, Leadbird's Solutions Partner Manager, was instrumental in showing us how to properly offer HubSpot products and services through training and meetings including several face-to-face meetings during HubSpot's Inbound conferences.

About Leadbird:

For over 7 years Leadbird has helped foster B2B engagements by using automation to deliver high-quality leads to businesses across multiple industries. Leadbird’s award-winning platform uses a 4- step lead generation process consisting of profile optimization, prospect list building, multi-touch sales outreach, and streamlined lead follow-up. This process ensures that consumers' inbound marketing campaigns will both efficient and cost-effective and will carefully reach selected targets to help them achieve their goals. To learn more visit leadbird.com or email us at agency@leadbird.com.