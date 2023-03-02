SystemDomain Ranks No. 62 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SystemDomain is No. 62 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies, based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.
“Recognition of SystemDomain by Inc as Midwest Regions’ Fastest Growing Private Companies and achieving the distinction in Midwest region reaffirms our commitment to deliver the Quality IT services to our clients in optimized way”, said Shubhi Garg, CEO of SystemDomain, Inc.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these # private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas areas had the highest growth rates overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide the integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide the cost-effective services. Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient solutions are our secrets of success.
