Manchin, Capito Announce $1 Million Grant for Bluefield Transportation Project

February 23, 2023

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $1,008,000 grant for the West Virginia Department of Transportation to support the planning and development of a transportation project in Bluefield.


“In order to ensure West Virginia’s continued economic growth and long-term job creation, we must regularly upgrade and improve transportation infrastructure across the state. I’m pleased DOT is investing more than $1 million in planning and developing a new corridor in southern West Virginia, which will expand and enhance transportation options for Bluefield area residents and visitors,” Senator Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation projects across the Mountain State.”


“Communities across West Virginia continue to see the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Ranking Member Capito said. “The funding announced today will enable Bluefield to begin planning for a future project that can enhance access to local businesses, schools, and recreation activities. In my role on the EPW Committee, I’ll continue to advocate for resources that are critical to improving the core infrastructure of West Virginia’s cities and towns.”


The project will support a planning study and preliminary engineering analysis to develop the Preliminary Plans and Environmental Documentation for the future development of a "T" shaped corridor that would expand and enhance access and transit between the East End, downtown Bluefield, and local amenities.

