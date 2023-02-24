Auto Accident Injury Attorney Expands Services in Franklin and in Attleboro MA
Franklin Law Group MA expanded services to assist clients with their auto accident injury claims in Attleboro & Franklin, MA. Call with questions 617-277-3477.
Your claim is handled by me from the initial meeting to the successful resolution of the claim. It is not handed off to another attorney. I personally care for you, your family, and your claim.”FRANKLIN, MA, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Daniel Cardinal of the law firm Franklin Law Group MA, LLC has expanded the firm's services for auto accident injuries in the towns of Franklin and Attleboro, MA.
What happens when people are involved in an auto accident?
Car accidents can happen at any time of day or night. In that moment, a life can be changed forever. It is important to know what to do and what not to do when people are injured in an automobile accident.
From the moment a car accident happens, everything will seem confusing and unreal. The body and mind are in a state of shock. The first step is to find composure and assess what has happened. Is there visible smoke or fire coming from any of the involved cars? If so, vacate the vehicle and stay a safe distance away from the vehicle. Is anyone hurt? If there is no danger of the vehicle catching fire, stay in the car, further assess the extent of any injuries sustained and wait for emergency personnel to arrive at the scene. If there is the possibility that a spine injury or broken bones have been sustained, any attempt to move or get out of the car could cause further injury. Emergency personnel are properly trained to assess and treat any injuries that result from a car accident.
If it is determined that the injuries sustained are minor or non-life threatening, and it is safe to exit the vehicle, then carefully exit the vehicle. If it is safe to do so, pictures of the crash scene should be taken. The photos should include the damages to all vehicles involved, photos of any injuries sustained, and photos of any tire marks or collision debris in the roadway. It is ideal to have the photos taken before the vehicles are moved so as to identify the angles at which the cars collided and the resting position of each car after the impact. Capturing these photos will assist in determining the at-fault party and which auto insurer is responsible for paying for property damage, medical bills, lost wages and other compensation that will be recoverable for the injured parties.
After the injured parties are treated at the scene by emergency personnel or taken to the hospital, the reality of the car collision starts to set in. The injured party will start to deal with the fact that they have suffered life altering physical and emotional injuries. The injuries may affect the injured party for months, years or the rest of their life. The injured party will need assistance in navigating the process of filing a claim with the insurance company. It is recommended to speak with an experienced attorney before speaking to anyone else about the collision.
An experienced personal injury attorney can assist in the initial contact with the insurance agent to report the collision and processing the immediate personal injury protection benefits available to every injured party in Massachusetts. This benefit is in place to assure that every injured party receives immediate compensation for their initial medical treatment costs and to pay for initial lost wages suffered as a result of the collision.
Beyond this immediate assistance, an experienced personal injury attorney can guide the injured party through the medical treatment process to assure the costs of the medical treatment is covered from start to finish.
An experienced personal injury attorney will also assure that all aspects of the injuries and damages are paid in full and that the rights to full and fair compensation are met. The amount of this compensation will depend on the severity of a person's injuries. Only an experienced attorney that has spent years valuing various injury cases has the knowledge and skill to properly identify and value all elements of damages in a particular case.
Individuals that are involved in an automobile accident in Massachusetts and have suffered bodily injuries, personal injuries or property damage should contact an experienced personal injury attorney.
Attorney Cardinal has been practicing personal injury law and automobile insurance law for over 30 years. "At Franklin Law Group your claim is handled by me personally from the initial meeting through the successful resolution of the claim. Your claim is not handed off to another attorney or referred to another law firm. I personally care for you, your family, and your claim.” Attorney Cardinal's success is the success of his clients.
