Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (XESP) Provides Information on Refined Business Strategy

Our Digital Managed Service is designed to provide efficient, effective solutions to companies that seek to produce growth through enhanced digital presence. We refer to it as "Growth as a Service".”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. announces that its new business strategy includes providing the company’s proprietary technology and processes as a Digital Managed Service for growth-focused B2B companies.
Digital engagement has been historically and functionally defined by companies offering limited marketplace solutions. Those companies provide offerings, such as narrowly- focused tools or professional services for their customers, but lack the performance that CEOs and growth-focused organizations need.
XESP addresses market deficiencies by providing access to their Digital Engagement Engine (DE2) through a fully managed service instead of just another tool with metrics that don’t equate to growth. The service offering provides clients with digital engagement and activation that amplifies their current efforts and drives growth by ensuring their content is relevant and connecting with their intended audiences.
XESP is a market disrupter for B2B companies looking for $10M+ in additive growth per year.
About the Company: Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. is a managed services company providing digital activation and engagement solutions to established and developing companies that seek to optimize their digital customer engagement strategies. XESP’s managed service offering is powered by a proven, proprietary tech stack—the Digital Engagement Engine (or DE2). This technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action, no matter what programs and processes the client already has in place.
