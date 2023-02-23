DATCP to Provide Tuition Reimbursement for Wisconsin Meat Processing School​​

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 23, 2023

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is hosting a Wisconsin Meat Processing School from March 21-23, 2023. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is offering tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants who reside in Wisconsin through the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.



Participants will learn the practical science and art of sausage-making and meat curing from a team of instructors, supplier specialists, and award-winning “wurstmachers." Instructors will teach the principles of meat processing at a basic, applied level, and information is aimed at operators who have small to moderate amounts of meat curing and sausage-making experience. However, processors from every level of experience can benefit from this program. Instruction will include several processing demonstrations and product evaluation.

Registration for the course is $500 per person through Tuesday, Feb. 28, after which the cost will increase to $550 per person. Registration will close Tuesday, March 7, but may close earlier if the course is filled. The fee includes course materials, handouts, lunch, and transportation between the hotel and UW-Madison Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discover building, where the training will be held.

To register, please use this link: https://charge.wisc.edu/animalscience/workshops.aspx. Eligible participants can request tuition reimbursement through DATCP's Meat Talent Development Program at event check-in. Tuition reimbursement is limited to two participants per meat establishment, however, if space allows, a third participant from the same establishment may qualify for reimbursement.

Find additional course information at https://meatsciences.cals.wisc.edu/event/wisconsin-meat-processing-school-2/.

DATCP is also providing tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants who attend the Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) for Meat and Poultry Establishments Short Course at UW-Madison on Aug. 16-17, 2023. Information on how to register for the course will be released soon at https://meatsciences.cals.wisc.edu/event/basic-haccp-short-course.

Questions about the either training should be directed to UW-Madison Meat Science and Animal Biologics Outreach Program Manager Colleen Crummy at (608) 263-4891 or colleen.crummy@wisc.edu.​



