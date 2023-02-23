Pittsburgh Financial Group Partners with World Capital Brokerage and BNY Mellon-Pershing
Adds Broker-Dealer Trading, Advisory Services For Clients.PITTSBURGH , PA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Pittsburgh Financial Group, a Greentree, PA full service investment firm specializing in retirement, insurance, annuity and financial planning has announced a strategic partnership with World Capital Brokerage and BNY Mellon Pershing for Broker-Dealer and Investment Advisory accounts and custodian services.
Of the recent news company CEO and Managing Partner Andrew Pravlik remarked " After an extensive search, we at Pittsburgh Financial Group are very pleased to announce that we are adding the services of World Capital Brokerage and BNY Mellon Pershing for our clients. I am truly excited with this development and look forward to many more years of continued growth and prosperity for our company and our clients."
Pittsburgh Financial Group works with a select group of families, individuals and businesses to help achieve financial independence and to preserve and protect their wealth. With offices located in Greentree, PA at 651 Holiday Drive, Foster Plaza 5, Suite 400 Pittsburgh PA 15220. Pittsburgh Financial Group can be reached at 412-928-2676, Gina McCafferty- Chief Operating Officer and Director of Operations, gina@pghfinancialgroup.com
Andrew Pravlik is the CEO and Managing Partner and of Pittsburgh Financial Group, andrew@pghfinancialgroup.com
Registered Representative of World Capital Brokerage, Securities/Advisory Services offered through World Capital, BNY Mellon-Pershing, Member FINRA/SIPC,
888-742-0631
Andrew Pravlik
Pittsburgh Financial Group
+1 412-928-2676
Andrew@pghfinancialgroup.com
