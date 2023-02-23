Submit Release
Pittsburgh Financial Group Partners with World Capital Brokerage and BNY Mellon-Pershing

Adds Broker-Dealer Trading, Advisory Services For Clients.

PITTSBURGH , PA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Pittsburgh Financial Group, a Greentree, PA full service investment firm specializing in retirement, insurance, annuity and financial planning has announced a strategic partnership with World Capital Brokerage and BNY Mellon Pershing for Broker-Dealer and Investment Advisory accounts and custodian services.

Of the recent news company CEO and Managing Partner Andrew Pravlik remarked " After an extensive search, we at Pittsburgh Financial Group are very pleased to announce that we are adding the services of World Capital Brokerage and BNY Mellon Pershing for our clients. I am truly excited with this development and look forward to many more years of continued growth and prosperity for our company and our clients."

Pittsburgh Financial Group works with a select group of families, individuals and businesses to help achieve financial independence and to preserve and protect their wealth. With offices located in Greentree, PA at 651 Holiday Drive, Foster Plaza 5, Suite 400 Pittsburgh PA 15220. Pittsburgh Financial Group can be reached at 412-928-2676, Gina McCafferty- Chief Operating Officer and Director of Operations, gina@pghfinancialgroup.com

