BlueSky Commerce Named a 2023 Best Place to Work

This is a ten-time designation of the prestigious award for BlueSky Commerce in the small business category.

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSky Commerce, a Technology Consultancy and Experience Agency, has been named in the Indiana Chamber's Best Places to Work rankings. This is a ten-time designation of the prestigious award for BlueSky Commerce in the small business category. CEO Todd Irwin says the company works hard not just to make it the best place to work for all but rather the best place to work for each individual employee and what they need to thrive and experience joy, pride, and success working for BlueSky Commerce.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana.

The first part evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics.

This part of the process, the Employer Assessment, was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process, the Employee Feedback Survey, was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

“An ability to attract and retain the right talent is essential to the subsequent success of any company,” said Josh Woody, Vice President of Human Resources for BlueSky Commerce. “Creating a culture and environment where each employee feels welcomed, empowered, and valued has been a top strategic priority for the founders, Todd Irwin and Eric Warne. We continuously strive to foster a workplace that earns such a designation. The feedback we receive from the program is valuable in shaping our culture and processes. We had close to 100% participation in the survey, which speaks volumes to our employees knowing their voice matters. We are honored to join these other fine Indiana companies in earning a spot on this year’s Best Places to Work list.”

All companies that participated in the 2023 Best Places to Work program receive an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees. In turn, this report can be used in developing or enhancing employee retention and recruitment programs.

The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and then published in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice® magazine after the event.

About BlueSky Commerce

BlueSky Commerce is a professional services company that provides a full range of business strategy, technology, marketing, and talent services to partners worldwide. With over a decade of experience taking enterprise-level healthcare, retail, government, and consumer products organizations to new heights, our 360 approach to partnership has a strong track record of diversified revenue streams and streamlined technology solutions that promote sustainable and scalable growth.

www.blueskycommerce.io

About the Best Places to Work in Indiana

Best Places to Work in Indiana is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers.

https://www.bestplacestoworkin.com/