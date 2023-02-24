New Book On Robert Byrd, Home Designer & Builder, Who Popularized Iconic Southern California Ranch Style of Architecture

Homes of Robert Byrd

Chris Lukather Documents the Life & Work of Robert Byrd, Who Built a Loyal, Noteworthy Following in Hollywood for Inventive, Whimsical California Ranch Homes

Strong architectural vocabulary, drawing on traditional styles but creating something quite distinctive. There’s an appealing familiarity to the designs, but an original way of putting them together.” — Alan Hess – architect, author, lecturer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Lukather, founder and editor of the literary journal, The Writing Disorder, has released the latest in his series of books featuring iconic California 20th Century home builders. In his new book, Homes by Byrd: The Art & Architecture of Robert Byrd and His Son, Gary, he examines the story of this father and son team, demonstrating their impact on the design of single-family homes in Southern California, describing the hallmarks of their enduring style.

Byrd homes are archetypes of California living. While many people in Hollywood and real estate are familiar with the name and distinctive style of Robert Byrd (1904-1978), not much is known about his life, or the fact that his son, Gary, also built homes. These homes have been news and noteworthy since the early 1940s, when a high-profile home purchased by French actress, Michéle Morgan was attributed to Robert Byrd and featured in several celebrity and architectural magazines. Numerous other celebrities have lived in Byrd Homes over the years, including award-winning actor/director, Ron Howard; actress/singer, Lizabeth Scott; and award-winning special make-up effects artist, Stan Winston. Donna Mills, Kelly Osbourne, Audie Murphy and Robert Taylor have also been mentioned in the mix.

Although Robert Byrd had a long and distinguished career as an architect of quality homes in Southern California, he was not a licensed architect. As a building designer, he built homes from the 1920s through the 1970s, and his son, Gary, built homes from the 1960s to the early 2000s. They worked together as a team for over twenty years. Many elements of a Byrd Home, such as exposed wood beams, turned posts, rock and flagstone finishes, and whimsical brickwork may be familiar to those who lived in Hollywood or Beverly Hills during the mid to late twentieth century. Byrd homes were built in the California Ranch style and featured natural materials that lent the homes a comfortable, symbiotic and timeless ambience. Other distinctive characteristics include round chimneys, curved walkways, indoor/outdoor grills, Dutch doors, custom woodwork, and stained-glass windows.

Until now, there has been very little information available about Robert Byrd, the man who designed and built these captivating family homes. After releasing books on William Mellenthin’s “Birdhouse” ranch homes, and Jean Vandruff’s Cinderella tract homes, author, Chris Lukather, knew his next project would be unearthing the story of the designer and builder of the legendary Byrd homes. Homes by Byrd: The Art & Architecture of Robert Byrd and His Son, Gary features fascinating facts, stories, drawings and historical information gathered from Byrd homeowners and realtors, articles and magazines from the period, as well as contributions from the Byrd family themselves. Along with a biography of this industrious and influential man, the elegantly printed book features rare photographs and documents that illustrate the creative side of the Byrd Home business, as well as floorplans, blueprints and promotion material from the designer and builder’s personal archives.

Anyone interested in Southern California architecture, home design, mid-century trends and lifestyles, and Hollywood history should pick up a copy of Homes by Byrd: The Art & Architecture of Robert Byrd and His Son, Gary, to learn about the life and work of this remarkable team of designers and builders.

