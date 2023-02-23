Ethereum Worlds Partners with TAP Music to Bring Music to the Metaverse
Non-Gamer Metaverse Announces Major Music Management Collaboration
Our collaboration with TAP Music will undoubtedly enhance the experience of Ethereum Towers Apartment owners.”UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereum Worlds is excited to announce its partnership with TAP Music, a leading music management firm with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, London, and Sydney. Ed Millett (Co-founder) and Rene Symonds (Executive Director) have been appointed as Business Development Executives and will bring their vast network of industry connections and expertise to Ethereum Towers.
— Shane Ethereum Worlds CTO
TAP Music is renowned for its commitment to excellence and has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy, Angus & Julia Stone, and Lana Del Ray. This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for Ethereum Worlds to benefit from TAP Music's experience and potentially collaborate with some of the most prominent names in the music industry.
"We are privileged to have secured such an impressive industry partner," said Ethereum Worlds COO, Shane. "Our collaboration with TAP Music will undoubtedly enhance the experience of Ethereum Towers Apartment owners."
Through its Center of Excellence (CoE) initiative, Ethereum Worlds has already witnessed the positive impact that art can have on the Metaverse. The partnership with TAP Music will allow further integration of music as a key element in the platform, providing users with an experience that transcends other gaming Metaverses and fosters a sense of community, unity, and belonging.
As Business Development Executives, Ed and Rene will bring a wealth of industry knowledge, experience, and a broad network of contacts to Ethereum Worlds. Their expertise in music management and business development will help the platform identify new opportunities for growth, forge strategic partnerships, and create value for the community.
Ed and Rene's experience in working with some of the most notable names in music, including Chloe Adams, Mabel, MILKBLOOD, and Noah Cyrus, will provide Ethereum Worlds an array of exciting opportunities and two way exposure to and from the music industry. Their contributions will be invaluable in helping Ethereum Worlds provide a unique and immersive experience for users that showcases the power of music in building a virtual community and connecting to audiences through Web3 technology.
The partnership between Ethereum Worlds and TAP Music marks an exciting milestone in their Metaverse development, where Web3 technology music and art come together to create an unparalleled, immersive experience. To find out about this and other developments in Ethereum Worlds and Ethereum Towers follow their Twitter account; @ethereumtowers or visit their Medium blog; https://ethereumworlds.medium.com.
About Ethereum Worlds:
Ethereum Worlds is an immersive, VR ready Metaverse aimed at non-gamers. It’s genesis project; Ethereum Towers is the first destination, at the center of their virtual world and is designed around a luxurious megastructure containing 4,388 Apartments. Apartments are bought and owned via NFT access cards and are highly customizable to use for real world purposes.
Adam Jones
Ethereum Worlds
+44 7790 026126
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other