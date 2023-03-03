Erin Flynn, Fine Jewelry Designer, Says Today’s Career Goals Help Define Life’s Purpose

Erin Flynn

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Flynn, award-winning jewelry designer and successful entrepreneur, says people today are more concerned with attaining achievements that cannot be quantified by the size of their paycheck than they are with climbing the corporate ladder. Workers have been inspired by the mass resignation to examine themselves and determine what they desire from life and their jobs, Flynn adds.

“The Great Resignation has been making headlines as people exit their jobs in search of better opportunities and more fulfilling work. The COVID-19 pandemic forced individuals to reassess their priorities and realize the importance of work-life balance, mental health, and personal fulfillment. This has led to a shift in societal values placing greater emphasis on personal growth and well-being,” says Flynn.

Flynn hopes her story is “an inspiration to many searching for a more fulfilling path in life.” According to Flynn, the journey of “reevaluation” is more than switching careers; it is “also about taking control of one's own narrative and defining what success means on a personal level.” As a part of corporate America for many years, Flynn says she felt as if something was missing. In search of a more rewarding career path, she started her eponymous brand and satisfied her lifelong dream of becoming a fine jewelry designer. Flynn says she “yearned for something more meaningful that would allow her to combine her talents and passions while spending more time with her young sons.”

Flynn has built a world-class business that “reflects her values and brings joy to her customers.” Her creativity and unique style have brought her widespread recognition, and in 2022, Flynn was selected as the premier jewelry designer for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Flynn says she understands that “leaving a stable job can be daunting. However, it can also be incredibly empowering and lead to a more gratifying life in the long run.” Flynn’s success “is a testament to the power of following one's dreams, and like so many amidst the Great Resignation, an example of turning inward towards finding your true path and then, the determination to see it through,” she explains.

“In the individual and broader search for purpose and meaning, we see the implications in our daily lives and careers. Following the Great Resignation has been a surge in innovation and creativity, increased diversity and inclusion, and higher wages in certain industries. Important conversations and changes in the workplace and beyond are happening about achieving a more fulfilling and equitable future that includes more joy and satisfaction,” Flynn informs.

For more information about Erin Flynn and her award-winning jewelry, visit her website https://erinflynnjewelry.com/