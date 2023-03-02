Scalio Launches Rebranded Web Marketing Platform for Casper Labs
The new Scalio web marketing platform built for Casper Labs unlocks the potential to improve brand awareness, marketing opportunities, & operational efficiencySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scalio, a digital product agency, is proud to announce the successful launch of a rebranded custom web platform for Casper Labs, a leading blockchain technology company specializing in enterprise adoption. Some trusted partners of Casper Labs include IBM, AWS, IPwe, Metacask, Consensys Capital, and the Blockchain Network for the City of Chengdu, China.
The Casper Labs web marketing platform, which was developed by our team of technologists, features a sleek and modern design that highlights the company's innovative products and services.
This project builds on a longtime partnership between firms - in 2021, Scalio supported the launch of the Casper network token, which was the most successful Mainnet launch in the history of CoinList.
Today’s rebranded web marketing platform with custom content management system (CMS) includes detailed information about Casper Labs' cutting-edge technology, services, and solutions offering and their potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate. Visitors can also learn about the company's team of experts, who are dedicated to advancing blockchain technology and leading the conversation on how blockchain can be applied across different industries.
"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Casper Labs on the launch of their rebranded web marketing platform," said Bradley Greenwood, CEO of Scalio.
”Our team of technologists crafted the positioning, information architecture, development, design, and overall digital strategy of the web marketing platform to ensure that it effectively communicates the value of Casper Labs' products and services, and we are excited to see how it evolves over time and brings their company new partnerships and business development opportunities.”
About Scalio
Scalio is a leading Silicon Valley digital product agency. We build innovative platforms and craft transformative digital experiences for high-growth startups and iconic brands, including Google, Uber, AirBnb, Intuitive Surgical, 23andMe, Viacom, Shell, Yahoo, Monster, and Bridgewater Capital.
For over a decade, our team of 90+ diverse experts in design, product strategy, and engineering has delivered over 850 ground-breaking digital products, achieving over $1 billion in revenue, and engaging over 100 million users across 30 industries, including FinTech, MedTech, Blockchain, and Gaming.
