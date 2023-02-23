Reverse Image Search Platform Copyseeker Offering a Free Trial of its New API
Copyseeker searches the entire internet to find illegal copies of workUNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copyseeker, the reverse image search platform that uses an artificial intelligence tool to help users find illegal copies of their work, is offering a free trial of its recently released API. The Copyseeker API effortlessly integrates with users’ existing technology using their preferred language and accepts a range of image formats, including JPEG, PNG and GIF.
The Copyseeker API makes it easy to protect a user’s digital work and that of clients without wasting precious time or resources developing their own solution. Users simply integrate the Copyseeker API tool to track, test and monitor any image or artwork they want.
“If you suspect your images are circulating online without your consent, Copyseeker is a tool that can help you find them. Our artificial intelligence tool will check the entire internet to find illegal copies of your work. Once they’re found, you can report the crime directly using built-in copyright claim functionality,” said Copyseeker spokesperson Matt Singleton.
Copyseeker is designed primarily as a tool to search by image so the user experience is completely focused on that, without clutter or confusion. Users land on the Copyseeker homepage and recognize immediately that they can search by uploading, connecting to Instagram or pasting a URL.
Copyseeker’s results are ordered logically and excludes low-quality pages. They are clean, easy to understand and contain additional features that make reporting image copyright violations simple.
Copyseeker’s reverse image search works on iPhone and on Androids. Users use the built-in search feature on the Safari browser, or others like Chrome, to upload an image or paste the image URL and find similar images or related pins.
“Reverse image search is a safe and secure tool. However, as with all online tools, it is crucial to use caution when utilizing this technology, especially on sensitive personal photographs. Therefore, always practice common sense to ensure your safety while using reverse image search,” added Singleton.
To learn more about the Copyseeker API and to try it for free, visit https://copyseeker.net/reverse-image-search-api. For more information about reverse image search, go to https://copyseeker.net/blog/reverse-image-search-things-you-should-know.
###
Media Relations
Copyseeker
email us here