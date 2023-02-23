Attorney General Ford Announces Nevada Will Join Settlement with Opioid Manufacturer Allergan

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Nevada will join an additional multistate settlement related to opioid litigation, bringing in additional funding to assist with opioids abatement in the state. The settlement, agreed to with opioid manufacturers Allergan Finance, LLC; Allergan Limited; Allergan USA, Inc.; and Allergan, Inc (collectively “Allergan”), will bring in a total of $29,796,018.21 to Nevada.

“Settlement recoveries, including these funds, are a vital component to combatting the opioid epidemic in our state,” said AG Ford. “The recoveries will fund programs and services throughout the state to help eradicate this epidemic and help Nevadans affected by the opioid epidemic.”

The settlement with Allergan contains remediation of $26,508,913.00 that will be paid over a seven-year period. The remaining amount of the settlement monies will work as a credit on attorney’s fees. In its omnibus lawsuit, the state alleged that Allergan violated the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act when they failed to properly regulate prescription opioids in Nevada, as well as other causes of action. The settlement with Allergan also includes injunctive relief terms in addition to monetary payments.

Last year, the state, along with all Nevada counties and cities that currently have active litigation against opioid companies, came to an agreement on the intrastate allocation of funds from opioid-related recoveries. This One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries provides a framework for how funds from any Nevada opioid-related settlement will be fairly and equitably allocated among the state and various local governmental entities and used to remediate the harms, impact and risks caused by the opioid epidemic in the state.

In early 2021, the Legislature created the Fund for a Resilient Nevada, which directs state opioid recoveries to fund evidence-based programs through the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The law requires the state to create a State Needs Assessment which identifies the critical needs for attacking the impacts and effects of opioids throughout the entire state, and a State Plan for prioritizing funding for the needs identified in said assessment. The law also creates a mechanism for the state, counties and cities to work together in developing county needs assessments and county plans that complement the State Needs Assessment and State Plan, therefore maximizing the use of the money from recoveries.