The Houstonian Club's, The Covery, Offers State-of-the Art Technology to Enhance Health and Optimize Longevity
The new wellness concept aims to optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity by providing a large variety of cutting-edge services in one location.
The Covery offers several treatments to help members recover more quickly and efficiently for enhanced workouts.
Red Light Therapy is a non-invasive process sends red wavelengths of light through the skin that our cells absorb and convert to energy which helps the body in numerous ways.
Red Light Therapy is just one of the non-invasive treatments The Covery offers to its members because of the scientifically backed benefits.
Always at the forefront of innovation, The Houstonian Club offers its members several state-of-the-art therapies at The Covery. The menu of treatments includes Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryotherapy, Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field Therapy, and Red Light Therapy.
The Covery incorporates Red Light Therapy into its offerings because it has many positive effects for clients, including reduced inflammation, improved circulation, faster recovery times, better sleep and moods, and positive outcomes for hair and skin issues.
According to Platinum Therapy Lights, the company that manufactures the lights used at The Covery, "Red Light Therapy is a process of emitting light wavelengths through the skin to stimulate the body's natural healing and regeneration processes." In other words, the non-invasive process sends red wavelengths of light through the skin that our cells absorb and convert to energy which helps the body in numerous ways.
"There's no question that light exerts biological effects; in fact, the body needs light to be healthy." says Susy Crosser, Covery Manager. "The wavelengths used in red light therapy are bioactive and work by stimulating the mitochondria in our cells, which is the body's "energy powerhouse." Red Light Therapy is safe, painless, and has extensive scientific backing."
According to a study from The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Red Light Therapy increases collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in the skin. A study at Harvard Medical School shows that the treatment creates anti-inflammatory agents that speed up healing, while another showed that recovery times for a wide range of injuries were substantially reduced for those using Red Light Therapy.
"After Red Light Therapy, I notice the benefits immediately – improved sleep, skin texture, and decreased stress levels. I make time to do this every day because I understand and am experiencing the health benefits," noted Allie Hubbard, Houstonian Club, and The Covery member.
Members of The Houstonian Club can purchase a membership to The Covery, giving them access to complementary therapies each month, discounts, and membership perks. Services are also available a la carte.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to
