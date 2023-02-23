The Houstonian Club's, The Covery, Offers State-of-the Art Technology to Enhance Health and Optimize Longevity

The new wellness concept aims to optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity by providing a large variety of cutting-edge services in one location.

The Covery offers several treatments to help members recover more quickly and efficiently for enhanced workouts.

The Covery incorporates Red Light Therapy into its offerings because it has many positive effects for clients

Red Light Therapy is a non-invasive process sends red wavelengths of light through the skin that our cells absorb and convert to energy which helps the body in numerous ways.