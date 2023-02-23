MechCan Inc. Welcomes Kaylie Chamberlin to its Business Development Team
MechCan's new Director, Business Development will build relationships with HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies to add to the Company's family of brands
Kaylie is the perfect fit for MechCan’s Business Development team because she watched her parents struggle with the succession planning problem that MechCan was created to solve.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MechCan Inc. (“MechCan”) is pleased to announce the addition of Kaylie Chamberlin as its Director, Business Development. Kaylie will be responsible for building relationships with HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies to add to MechCan’s family of brands. She will be initially focused on her home market of Eastern Ontario before turning her attention to the rest of the province and eventually nationwide. Kaylie can be reached at kc@mechcan.ca.
Having grown up in her family’s HVAC and plumbing business, Kaylie brings to MechCan tremendous knowledge of the trade and a strong contractor network. Prior to joining MechCan, Kaylie was the Territory Manager for Eastern Ontario at Daikin North America where she was responsible for growing and maintaining Daikin’s contractor relationships in the region. Before Daikin, Kaylie sold equipment “at the kitchen table” as a Residential Sales Consultant for Francis Home Environment in Ottawa.
“I spent most of my childhood listening to and learning from conversations about the hard work required to run a profitable and successful mechanical services company. One topic that was always up for discussion, without a clear or viable solution, was what would happen to my parents’s business when they were eventually ready to retire.” said Kaylie Chamberlin, MechCan’s new Director, Business Development. ”When I learned about MechCan’s differentiated partnership approach, I felt inspired, knowing the impact it could have had on my parents business years ago.”
“Kaylie is the perfect fit for MechCan’s Business Development team because she watched her parents struggle with the succession planning problem that MechCan was created to solve.” said Spencer Ross, Co-Founder of MechCan. “Our mission is to enable owners to realize the value in their business while preserving their legacy, protecting their employees, and providing top-notch service to their customers. We believe our people-first approach will make MechCan the acquiror of choice in our industry.”
About MechCan Inc.
MechCan is a proudly Canadian acquiror of and partner to mechanical services businesses nationwide. MechCan provides upfront liquidity, ongoing cash distributions, and long-term alignment to entrepreneurs and owners of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies in return for an economic stake in their business. Partner companies maintain their local brand and continue to operate independently while benefitting from shared services and assistance with business operations.
For more information on MechCan, visit www.mechcan.ca
For more information on services offered by MechCan’s family of brands, visit:
www.brsplumbingandheating.ca
www.comfortzonecanada.com
www.hy-mark.ca
Spencer Ross
MechCan Inc.
sr@mechcan.ca