In-Home Alcohol Detox Program Provides Safe and Effective Treatment Under Dr. Cali Estes and Her Team

In-Home Alcohol Detox offers concierge service in the privacy of your own home. Home detox is safe, fast, and comfortable, ideal for professionals.

There is no need to put off getting sober any longer. You can detox off of alcohol in your home. Medical alcohol detox at home is safe and effective.” — Dr. Mark Leeds

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cali Estes and her team are proud to announce the launch of their new in-home alcohol detox program. This program provides safe and effective treatment for individuals struggling with alcohol addiction in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

Dr. Cali Estes is a renowned addiction recovery coach and founder of The Addictions Coach, which specializes in helping individuals overcome addiction in a supportive and compassionate environment. Along with her team of medical professionals, Dr. Estes has developed a unique in-home alcohol detox program that is tailored to the individual needs of each client.

The program begins with a comprehensive assessment, during which Dr. Estes and her team evaluate the client's physical and mental health, medical history, and current substance use. From there, they create a personalized treatment plan that is designed to help clients safely and gradually detox from alcohol, while minimizing discomfort and withdrawal symptoms.

"Our in-home alcohol detox program is unique in that it provides a safe and effective solution for those who are looking to overcome addiction in a comfortable and familiar environment," said Dr. Cali Estes. "Our program is designed to be completely confidential and private, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of care and attention during this critical period."

Throughout the detox process, Dr. Estes and her team provide constant monitoring and support to ensure that clients are safe and comfortable. They use a combination of medications and therapy to help manage withdrawal symptoms and provide emotional and psychological support to help clients through this challenging period.

In addition to providing safe and effective detox treatment, Dr. Cali Estes and her team also focus on aftercare and relapse prevention. They work with clients to create a comprehensive aftercare plan that includes ongoing therapy and support, as well as referrals to community resources and support groups.

Overall, Dr. Cali Estes and her team are dedicated to providing the highest level of care and attention to their clients, ensuring that they receive safe and effective treatment in a compassionate and supportive environment.