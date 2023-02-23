Wild Oaks Country Music Festival Debuts in Thousand Oaks June 3

First Annual Wild Oaks Country Music Festival in Thousand Oaks, California. Chart-topping Craig Morgan takes center stage at the Wild Oaks Country Music Festival in Thousand Oaks, California. Grammy-nominated CAM is performing at the Wild Oaks Country Music Festival in Thousand Oaks, California.

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wild Oaks Country Music Festival is making its debut on Saturday, June 3 at Conejo Creek Park South (1300 E. Janss Rd.) in Thousand Oaks. The festival features top-name Nashville country entertainment, food trucks, kids’ activities, People’s Choice hot sauce tastings, line dancing and over 75 vendors and booths. The festival is presented by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village and is produced by GoBeDo Productions and Event Essentials.

Artists set to appear include country chart-topping Craig Morgan, grammy-nominated CAM, and local favorites Justin Honsinger and Chris Johnson and the Hollywood Hillbillies (straight from the Cowboy Palace in Chatsworth). More acts will be announced soon. The event will also feature a live DJ, line dancing and line dance lessons and a beer, wine and spirits garden.

“They’ll be nonstop entertainment from the stage and lots to do and see around the festival,” says Mary-Catherine McBride, festival co-chair. “One hundred percent of the net festival proceeds go to our Rotary local nonprofits. Come out, enjoy great music, dance, have fun and support great causes. This year, the Westlake Rotary’s main focus is supporting our U.S. Military veterans, first responders and human trafficking prevention.”

Hot sauces from around the world will be part of the Old Boney Mountain Foundation’s Hot Sumer Night People’s Choice Best Hot Sauce tastings. “Festival-goers can sample hot sauces and then decide on their favorites. These small batch hot sauces are also available for sale."

A Kids Korral with children’s activities will be onsite and hosted by the Southeastern Ventura County YMCA.

Discounted early bird tickets are on sale through April 3 ($75 per person regular price) on the festival website (https://wildoakscmf.com). A limited number of VIP tickets that include free parking, shaded seating next to the stage, private restrooms and food and drink tickets are $225. Kids under 12 are free. Festival hours are noon to 7:00 p.m. Limited onsite parking is $20. Nearby free parking and shuttle service to the festival are also available.

To buy tickets or for sponsorship and vendor inquiries, go to https://wildoakscmf.com. Contact obmhsn@gmail.com or call 805-701-7248 for more information. Follow Wild Oaks Country Music Festival on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/wildoakscmf.

