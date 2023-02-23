RSIPF arrest and charge 20-year-old for double murder in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki Police Station have arrested and charged a 20-year-old male suspect for a double murder incident that occurred at Manu area, East Fataleka in Malaita Province on 20 February 2023.

The killing of the two brothers was related to a land dispute issue in which the father of the two deceased had an argument with the suspect the day before the murder incident over logs taken out from a disputed land.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta says, “Both deceased were sawing timbers for East Fataleka Constituency Projects and they were in a vehicle carrying the timbers together with the suspect.”

AC Leta says, “Upon unloading the timbers, the suspect who was under the influence of liquor grabbed his bush knife and attempted to cut someone but he missed the knife, the suspect turned to the first deceased and cut his abdomen. With the help of another person on board the vehicle assisted the first deceased and both escaped.”

“Upon seeing what had happened the deceased elder brother ran after the suspect where the suspect turned around and cut the elder brother (second deceased) on the neck and on his back,” AC Leta adds.

“Both deceased were assisted to the clinic for medical attention where they were pronounced dead by the medical authorities upon arrival.”

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code and will be remanded at Auki Correctional Centre to appear before Court on a later date

AC Leta says“I would like to acknowledge the parents and relatives of the suspect to respect the rule of law where they voluntarily handed over the suspect to Police on 21 February 2023 and I would like to share my deepest condolence to the family of both the deceased for the loss of their sons.”

I appeal to the families and relatives of the deceased to remain calm and allow Police to investigate the murder case.

//End//