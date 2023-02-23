Submit Release
Traffic police attend to fatal accident at the Kukum high way

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Traffic Department in Honiara have attended to a single motor collision incident that took place early in the morning on 21 February 2023 at the Bahai road along the Kukum highway.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Crime and intelligence Patricia Leta says, “The vehicle involved in the accident was a silver-grey Toyota corolla. The vehicle was said to be travelling westerly direction in the inner lane at a very high speed before driving onto the outer lane and collided with a drum (rubbish bin).”

AC Leta says, “The vehicle veered off the road and hit the barbeque stands beside the road and slid into a private residence where it flipped over.”

Ms. Leta says, “It was alleged that the police were chasing the car. To set the record right and correct there is no police chase as few social media users comment on this matter.

The driver was then taken to the National Referral Hospital where he later died.

“I want to appeal to drivers of public transports and private vehicles to always think safety first when driving. Do not drive at a high speed when you don’t need it and always remember to only drive when you are sober,” she says.

//End//

