Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,553 in the last 365 days.

PMO INJECTS $5 MILLION INTO SIBC

PMO INJECTS $5 MILLION INTO SIBC

 

The Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) has injected a SB$5 million budgetary support to the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) to boost the National Broadcasters services locally and abroad.

This is an increase of SB$4 million dollars from the annual subvention grant of SB$1 million every year.

The increase was drawn under the Government Communication Unit (GCU) annual recurrent budget.

Director of GCU, George Herming confirmed the increased allocation, saying, PMO is committed to boost its support towards SIBC following the repositioning of the national broadcaster under the Prime Minister’s Office last year.

SIBC was repositioned from a State Owned Enterprise (SOE) in 2022 and became a National Broadcaster under the Prime Minister’s Information Service portfolio.

“SIBC is a vital information service institution for the country and the national government is committed to support its operations following its repositioning under the Prime Minister’s Information Service portfolio,” Herming said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare recently pledge his full support for the establishment of a Television Service branch of SIBC.

Once established, the TV service will elevate the country’s broadcasting and information services to greater heights.

ENDS///

You just read:

PMO INJECTS $5 MILLION INTO SIBC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.