PMO INJECTS $5 MILLION INTO SIBC

The Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) has injected a SB$5 million budgetary support to the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) to boost the National Broadcasters services locally and abroad.

This is an increase of SB$4 million dollars from the annual subvention grant of SB$1 million every year.

The increase was drawn under the Government Communication Unit (GCU) annual recurrent budget.

Director of GCU, George Herming confirmed the increased allocation, saying, PMO is committed to boost its support towards SIBC following the repositioning of the national broadcaster under the Prime Minister’s Office last year.

SIBC was repositioned from a State Owned Enterprise (SOE) in 2022 and became a National Broadcaster under the Prime Minister’s Information Service portfolio.

“SIBC is a vital information service institution for the country and the national government is committed to support its operations following its repositioning under the Prime Minister’s Information Service portfolio,” Herming said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare recently pledge his full support for the establishment of a Television Service branch of SIBC.

Once established, the TV service will elevate the country’s broadcasting and information services to greater heights.

ENDS///