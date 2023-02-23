How are finance, accounting and payroll professionals in the Greater Montreal area compensated?

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fed Finance, specialized recruitment firm for finance, accounting, tax and payroll positions, has published the results of its annual compensation survey, which includes a sector analysis of the jobs published and filled by its consultants. What are the salaries in the Greater Montreal area? How have they evolved on the market?

A dynamic market, responsible for a rise in salaries

The job market for accounting, finance and payroll positions is as dynamic as ever and has not weakened after the pandemic. This dynamism allows candidates to select from a wide range of career development opportunities. The result is a general increase in compensation for finance, accounting, and payroll professions.

The CPA designation, an additional argument to claim a salary increase

The CPA (Chartered Professional Accountant) designation has a real impact on salaries and makes it easier to advance to positions of responsibility in any type of organization. However, despite the need for companies to recruit CPA professionals, they will prefer to wait and let a candidate pass if his or her salary expectations are too high. It is also important for them to maintain internal equity and a good corporate balance.

Compensation survey

As with any salary survey, the ranges indicated represent averages and should be qualified according to several criteria: scope of the position, field and level of expertise, English language skills, team management, sector of activity, size of the company, location of the position, etc.





